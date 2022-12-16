Council addresses fluoride leaching issue.

Discussion about the fluoride leaching problem at the water plant topped the agenda at the Dec. 12 meeting of the Williamsburg City Council. Matt Wildman, a representative from HR Green, explained that because of a design flaw, the fluoride “dust” was going to continue to escape from its designated room. Since fluoride is a corrosive element, it is likely to cause damage to equipment over time.

Fluoride has historically been added to water to prevent tooth decay in the interest of public health. Because the water plant’s “fluoride room” shares a door with the main building, it’s impossible for there to not be some kind of transfer of dust from one room to another.

Wildman gave the council three options to correct the issue.

“One, keep doing what you are doing, two, modify the building or three, stop dosing (the water with fluoride),” he explained. He listed pros and cons for fluoride use and offered to present cost estimates for fixing the design flaw. The council tabled the discussion until the next meeting after more cost estimates can be obtained.

Justin Parsons, Williamsburg Police Chief, noted they are one step closer to hiring a mental health liaison for Iowa County. Parsons hopes the position will be filled by the first of the year. He also relayed that there has been an “uptick in mental health calls” and having the mental health liaison will be a valued asset to law enforcement and public safety.

Council approved a resolution for the continuing progress of the nature recreation trail, which has been zoned along Old Man’s creek behind the recreation center, and hiring Terrence Wiebold as a reserve police officer, replacing Cody Perry who will replace retiring Officer Mark Hartnett in 2023.

The council made commission appointments for the following: Tim Cronquist, Dave Hulseberg, Doug Gahring and Mike Jacobsen, five-year terms on the planning and zoning commission; Jeff Steinkamp, Tyler Marshall (City of Williamsburg), and Kim Finn (Williamsburg Community School District) to the parks and recreation commission.

Council also approved to hire #1 Pest defense for pest control spraying for the city buildings.

The next Williamsburg City Council meeting will be on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. at Williamsburg City Hall.

