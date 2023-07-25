Council seeks feedback on adding fluoride to Marulan drinking water

Upgrades to the Marulan water treatment plant means fluoridation is an option for the town’s drinking supply.

Goulburn Mulwaree Council said it was undertaking works to the treatment plant with the aim of improving the water quality for the community.

However, council wants to hear from the community as part of its assessment into whether it should add fluoride.

Council currently does not dose the Marulan water supply with fluoride, however can decide to add this to the new plant and is now seeking your feedback about if you would like the water supply to be fluoridated or not.

Should it be added, fluoride is dosed into the drinking water supply so that the treated water has a concentration of between 0.9mg/L and 1.1mg/L, in line with the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) recommendations.

Fluoride is a naturally occurring mineral found naturally in our environment, and occurs in rocks, soils, salts, plants and many foods and beverages.

Fluoride helps to prevent tooth decay, which is why it is found in toothpastes and other oral health products. There are low natural levels of fluoride in drinking water, but these levels are too low to help prevent tooth decay. As such, water utilities often dose fluoride in drinking water to help make up this difference.

What will the fluoride levels in drinking water be?

Nearby Yass was the first town to have fluoride added to the town water supply in 1956 with Goulburn following soon after.

About 80 per cent of NSW Water is fluoridated. You can see mapping of areas that are or not fluoridated here www.health.nsw.gov.au/environment/water/Pages/fluoridation-coverage.aspx

Council says residents who want to make a more informed choice can find some helpful information on adding fluoride to drinking water at these rescources.

NSW Health – www.health.nsw.gov.au/environment/water/Pages/fluoridation-fact-sheet.aspx

And the Australian Dental Association – www.adansw.com.au/Members/Resources/WaterFluoridation.

Council would like to hear from the Marulan community about the fluoridation of the town water supply. Please submit your thoughts by Survey, via the following link: https://forms.office.com/r/a837mkEWDN.

You can pick up a physical copy at council offices

Council’s Customer Service desk and returning it to Council at 184-194 Bourke St, Goulburn.