Court to Rule on Access to Federal Fluoride Debates, Science

Bloomberg Law | January 12, 2023 | By Pat Rizzuto
Advocacy groups that want fluoride banned from drinking water can argue in court that the government should make the federal scientific information and comments they seek public, a federal district court judge said Thursday.

Once the court rules on whether that information can be withheld from the public, all sides will meet again to discuss whether to proceed to trial, Judge Edward M. Chen of US District Court for the Northern District of California said during a status conference on Food & Water Watch Inc. v EPA.

