WE wanted to respond to some of the comments made by Dave Siddall (The Cumberland News letters, February 11) about our work to connect West Cumbria to water supplies from Thirlmere.

In West Cumbria we have some unique challenges that we needed to face when our licence to abstract water from Ennerdale was revoked by the Environment Agency.

Ennerdale, its lake and the River Ehen, are vulnerable, sensitive environments which are protected by law as well as being sources of water for homes and businesses in the area.

We looked at a number of options of how to supply West Cumbria as part of this project. By taking water from Thirlmere via the new pipeline we believe that we can better meet the demands of our customers whilst also protecting the very precious local environment.

No single community has borne the cost for this scheme. As with all our investment, the cost is spread evenly across all water bill payers in the North West and has been factored into our funding and bills over a five-year period.

We never forget that customers depend on our essential water and wastewater services and that’s why we remain committed to affordable bills.

In real terms, we’ve kept bills broadly the same as they were in 2010.

In terms of fluoridation there will be no change to whether your water supply is fluoridated or not. We are currently required by local and national health authorities to fluoridate the water to customers currently supplied from our existing water treatment works at Cornhow and Ennerdale, and we will continue to do so when the new supply comes online.

For any readers wanting more information on the new water supply we will be holding a series of local exhibitions in the area in the weeks ahead.

