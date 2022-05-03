Documents show Superior oil refinery knew about equipment issues years before 2018 explosion

Most workers were on break when an explosion rocked the Superior oil refinery, then owned by Husky Energy Inc., four years ago.

In interviews with investigators after the incident, operations manager Brian McCusker recalled hearing two loud blasts that shook the control room of the refinery’s fluid catalytic cracking unit.

“The board operator, one other operator and me were in there. We went to (the) door. I told the other guys to go north out of the unit. I saw asphalt leaking out of the asphalt tank across the road,” said McCusker, according to documents from federal labor regulators obtained by Wisconsin Public Radio. “I tried to find all of my people. Once I knew everyone was okay, I told everyone to just go.”

The blast knocked workers to the ground, injuring 36 refinery workers and contractors. Two workers suffered serious injuries including a punctured lung and spinal fractures while others walked away with minor cuts and bruises.

Debris from the explosion struck a nearby tank and asphalt spilled into the refinery, catching fire and creating a large plume of black smoke that could be seen for miles. Many of the city’s 27,000 residents were forced to evacuate due to the smoke and fears that a tank containing the highly toxic chemical hydrogen fluoride may be compromised. Parents waited in bumper-to-bumper traffic to pick up their kids who were bussed to a nearby evacuation site. While no chemical release occurred, evacuees stayed overnight in Duluth at hotels and a local convention center until authorities lifted the evacuation order the next morning.

A plume of darks smoke rises from the refinery fire on April 26. Bob King/Duluth News Tribune

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, previously fined the refinery more than $83,000 for failing to take steps to protect workers and prevent the incident. The company reached a nearly $70,000 settlement with the agency in 2018.

Nearly 1,300 pages of documents from OSHA obtained by WPR shed new light on what refinery officials knew in the days leading up to the explosion. The documents also indicate the company was aware years earlier of issues with the very equipment investigators believe caused the explosion.

These include problems with a critical valve malfunctioning days before the explosion and documented erosion on that key piece of equipment dating back to 2008.

Calgary-based Cenovus Energy Inc., the refinery’s new owner, said officials have since taken steps to improve safety in their operations. Those actions will play a vital role in mitigating risks as the refinery will continue using hydrogen fluoride — which can be hazardous to human health if released — as part of its refining process to make gasoline.

Refinery knew about erosion on key valve, other malfunctions prior to explosion

The refinery is located just a few miles from Lake Superior, and its tanks and towers are clearly visible from Duluth’s hillside. Built in 1950, it has operated in the city for more than 70 years under several owners, and typically employs around 200 workers year-round.

In 2017, Husky Energy bought the refinery from Calumet Specialty Products in a $435 million deal. Calumet bought the facility in 2011 from Murphy Oil, which had operated the refinery since 1958. The facility processes heavy and light crude oil from Canada and North Dakota’s Bakken oil fields. It produces gasoline and diesel for the region, as well as asphalt, a byproduct of the refining process. Last year, Cenovus Energy became the new owner of the refinery after it bought Husky Energy in a roughly $5 billion deal.

When the explosion happened on April 26, 2018, the refinery was shutting down its fluid catalytic cracking unit as it prepared for a five-week “turnaround,” or a routine break in production conducted every five years by the refinery to perform maintenance. The unit uses heat and a sand-like catalyst to crack or break apart large hydrocarbons of crude oil into smaller molecules to make gasoline and other products.

In August 2018, the U.S. Chemical Safety Board, or CSB, said internal wear on the spent catalyst slide valve likely caused the explosion by failing to separate air and hydrocarbons between the reactor and regenerator as part of the fluid catalytic cracking unit.

Even though the valve was closed, air was able to leak backwards through the eroded valve and into equipment downstream that contained hydrocarbons. The combination created a flammable mixture that eventually ignited, causing the explosion. A final report on the CSB’s findings has yet to be released, and the board said during a meeting Thursday it now expects to wrap up its investigation next year.

Documents from OSHA show the refinery was aware of erosion on that valve during past turnarounds for at least a decade, according to a 2018 report from OSHA’s Health Response Team.

“According to interviews and records, holes were found in the spent slide valve on two past turnarounds (April 2008 and April 2013), and those interviewed indicated that they were aware that this valve could leak because of catalyst erosion on the leading edge of the valve gate and seat ring,” the report states.

An excerpt from a 2018 report by OSHA’s Health Response Team detailing the team’s findings about erosion on the spent catalyst slide valve. Document courtesy of the Occupational Health and Safety Administration

Despite that knowledge, the refinery continued to use the valve and maintain its same schedule for repair and replacement every five years, according to OSHA documents. The agency found the refinery should have inspected the valve more frequently and possibly moved up the timeline for replacement. The refinery also failed to follow its own policy and procedure for ensuring mechanical integrity of equipment, according to OSHA.

Mark Wingard, a former investigator for the Chemical Safety Board, said during a 2018 board meeting in Superior that it’s normal for slide valves to erode over time, and the valve “might not be the best design for serving to stop to create a barrier during a shutdown.”

Three years prior to the explosion, the CSB found erosion of the spent catalyst slide valve had caused a similar explosion at a refinery in Torrance, California, then owned by ExxonMobil. It’s unclear whether refinery officials in Superior were aware of the incident, according to OSHA documents.

A photo showing erosion of the spent catalyst slide valve orifice port at the Superior refinery. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Chemical Safety Board

Furthermore, the CSB has previously said conditions existed at times on the morning of April 26, 2018, that could have allowed air to flow backward through the eroded valve. An instrument that measures the difference in pressure above the valve from pressure in the regenerator below displayed a reading that showed air could have flowed backward into downstream equipment for 10 percent of the time that morning.

OSHA’s investigation noted it was the board operator’s first turnaround, and the board operator wasn’t monitoring the difference in pressure related to the spent slide valve. Furthermore, there was no step in the refinery’s shutdown procedure indicating that level was important to monitor to prevent air from flowing backward.

Workers interviewed by OSHA also reported hearing two booms in the final hours before the explosion that morning. After the second boom, the agency’s inspection team said they were surprised the shutdown continued after a limited search revealed no exact cause.

In the week leading up to the explosion, workers had also noted in operator logs that the valve was malfunctioning. Problems with the valve resulted in the shutdown of the refinery’s Electrostatic Precipitator, a pollution control device, on April 19 and April 22.

Excerpt from OSHA documents detailing the agency’s findings about the spent catalyst slide valve malfunctioning in the days leading up to the explosion. Source: Occupational Health and Safety Administration

“Operators interviewed noted they had put in several work orders for the malfunctioning spent slide valve; however, only one work order was provided from 2017 that showed it was having issues,” the agency found.

Refinery employees told OSHA it was common for the valve to experience sticking or have debris that would need to be cleared manually near shutdowns. The refinery didn’t investigate those issues or take any interim measures to address the potential for the valve to fail, the agency found.

Contractors and workers conducting demolition and cleanup at the Superior oil refinery in 2019. Danielle Kaeding/WPR

Workers’ lawsuit seeking damages from the explosion is ongoing

The explosion prompted multiple lawsuits against the refinery. Four years after the blast, Husky reached a roughly $1 million settlement agreement in June last year as part of a federal class-action lawsuit brought by residents for lost wages and lodging due to the evacuation. The company also reached an amended settlement with the state and federal government to offset emissions from the explosion.

Nine contractors injured by the explosion are suing the refinery for more than $10,000 in medical bills and lost wages. Attorney Kyle Findley, who represents the contractors, said investigations by the Chemical Safety Board and other entities show things had been going wrong at the refinery for a long time.

The bottom line is, with the information that is out there and is available, that this was 100 percent preventable.“The bottom line is, with the information that is out there and is available, that this was 100 percent preventable.” said Findley. “It was something that should not have happened. It was something that should never happen in any type of situation.”

Husky, which does business in Wisconsin as Superior Refining Company, has previously sought to dismiss the case, arguing that the contracted turnaround work at the refinery was inherently dangerous and that the company hadn’t been negligent.

Court documents say the contractors were thrown to the ground by the blast and showered with debris and shrapnel from the explosion. Findley said his clients have suffered anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and physical injuries that have required surgeries and jeopardized their ability to return to work.

He said they’re seeking whatever a jury decides is fair in compensation for the pain and suffering they’ve experienced.

Refinery was using a repaired valve

The spent slide valve that had been malfunctioning in the days leading up to the explosion had previously been repaired during the last turnaround in 2013, according to OSHA’s Health Response Team.

The refinery used Oklahoma-based contractor Houston Services to repair and inspect the slide valve in 2008 and 2013, noting severe erosion as part of inspection reports provided to the refinery’s maintenance manager. Even so, OSHA’s team found no documented inspections of repairs by the refinery’s inspectors nor any evidence of preventive maintenance work on the valve from 2008 until the explosion.