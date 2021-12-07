Editorial: Reducing Inequities in Early Childhood Dental Caries in Primary Health Care Settings

- Kassebaum NJ, Bernabé E, Dahiya M, Bhandari B, Murray CJ, Marcenes W. Global burden of untreated caries: a systematic review and metaregression. J Dent Res. 2015;94(5):650-658. doi:10.1177/0022034515573272PubMedGoogle ScholarCrossref
- Dye BA, Thornton-Evans G, Li X, Iafolla TJ. Dental caries and sealant prevalence in children and adolescents in the United States, 2011-2012. NCHS Data Brief. 2015;(191):1-8.PubMedGoogle Scholar
- US Preventive Services Task Force. Screening and interventions to prevent dental caries in children younger than 5 years: US Preventive Services Task Force recommendation statement. JAMA. Published December 7, 2021. doi:10.1001/jama.2021.20007
ArticleGoogle Scholar
- Chou R, Pappas M, Dana T, et al. Screening and interventions to prevent dental caries in children younger than 5 years: updated evidence report and systematic review for the US Preventive Services Task Force. JAMA. Published December 7, 2021. doi:10.1001/jama.2021.15658
ArticleGoogle Scholar
- Chou R, Pappas M, Dana T, Selph S, Hart E, Schwarz E. Screening and Prevention of Dental Caries in Children Younger Than Five Years of Age: A Systematic Review for the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. Evidence Synthesis No. 2102. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality; 2021. AHRQ publication 21-05279-EF-1.
- Moyer VA; US Preventive Services Task Force. Prevention of dental caries in children from birth through age 5 years: US Preventive Services Task Force recommendation statement. Pediatrics. 2014;133(6):1102-1111. doi:10.1542/peds.2014-0483PubMedGoogle ScholarCrossref
- Marinho VC, Worthington HV, Walsh T, Clarkson JE. Fluoride varnishes for preventing dental caries in children and adolescents. Cochrane Database Syst Rev. 2013;(7):CD002279. doi:10.1002/14651858.CD002279.pub2PubMedGoogle Scholar
- Fontana M, Eckert GJ, Keels MA, et al. Fluoride use in health care settings: association with children’s caries risk. Adv Dent Res. 2018;29(1):24-34. doi:10.1177/0022034517735297PubMedGoogle ScholarCrossref
- Graif C, Meurer J, Fontana M. An ecological model to frame the delivery of pediatric preventive care. Pediatrics. 2021;148(suppl 1):s13-s20. doi:10.1542/peds.2021-050693DPubMedGoogle ScholarCrossref
- Burgette JM, Weyant RJ, Ettinger AK, Miller E, Ray KN. What is the association between income loss during the COVID-19 pandemic and children’s dental care? J Am Dent Assoc. 2021;152(5):369-376. doi:10.1016/j.adaj.2021.02.001PubMedGoogle ScholarCrossref
- Kranz AM, Chen A, Gahlon G, Stein BD. 2020 trends in dental office visits during the COVID-19 pandemic. J Am Dent Assoc. 2021;152(7):535-541. doi:10.1016/j.adaj.2021.02.016PubMedGoogle ScholarCrossref
- Considerations for school sealant programs during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Published July 13, 2021. Accessed November 17, 2021. https://www.cdc.gov/oralhealth/dental_sealant_program/school-sealant-programs-considerations-during-COVID-19.html
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Oral Health Surveillance Report: Trends in Dental Caries and Sealants, Tooth Retention, and Edentulism, United States, 1999–2004 to 2011–2016. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, US Dept of Health and Human Services; 2019.
- Fontana M, Carrasco-Labra A, Spallek H, Eckert G, Katz B. Improving caries risk prediction modeling: a call for action. J Dent Res. 2020;99(11):1215-1220. doi:10.1177/0022034520934808PubMedGoogle ScholarCrossref
- Fontana M, Eckert GJ, Keels MA, et al. Predicting caries in medical settings: risk factors in diverse infant groups. J Dent Res. 2019;98(1):68-76. doi:10.1177/0022034518799080PubMedGoogle ScholarCrossref
- Walsh T, Worthington HV, Glenny AM, Marinho VC, Jeroncic A. Fluoride toothpastes of different concentrations for preventing dental caries. Cochrane Database Syst Rev. 2019;3(3):CD007868. doi:10.1002/14651858.CD007868.pub3PubMedGoogle Scholar
- The Reference Manual of Pediatric Dentistry: fluoride therapy. American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry. Published 2018. Accessed November 23, 2021. https://www.aapd.org/media/Policies_Guidelines/BP_FluorideTherapy.pdf
- World Health Organization. Guideline: Sugars Intake for Adults and Children. World Health Organization; 2015.
*Original editorial online at https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama-health-forum/fullarticle/2786995