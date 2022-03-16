EPA: Generic Maximum Achievable Control Technology Standards for … Hydrogen Fluoride (Renewal)

Original notice online at https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2022-03-16/html/2022-05508.htm

SUMMARY: The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has submitted an

information collection request (ICR), NESHAP for Source Categories:

Generic Maximum Achievable Control Technology Standards for Acetal

Resin; Acrylic and Modacrylic Fiber; Hydrogen Fluoride and

Polycarbonate Production (EPA ICR Number 1871.11, OMB Control Number

2060-0420), to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) for review and

approval in accordance with the Paperwork Reduction Act. This is a

proposed extension of the ICR, which is currently approved through

April 30, 2022. Public comments were previously requested, via the

Federal Register (86 FR 19256), on April 13, 2021 during a 60-day

comment period. This notice allows for an additional 30 days for public

comments. A fuller description of the ICR is given below, including its

estimated burden and cost to the public. An agency may neither conduct

nor sponsor, and a person is not required to respond to, a collection

of information unless it displays a currently valid OMB control number.

DATES: Additional comments may be submitted on or before April 15,

2022.

ADDRESSES: Submit your comments, referencing Docket ID Number EPA-HQ-

OAR-2021-0094, online using www.regulations.gov (our preferred method)

or by mail to: EPA Docket Center, Environmental Protection Agency, Mail

Code 2821T, 1200 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20460. EPA’s

policy is that all comments received will be included in the public

docket without change including any personal information provided,

unless the comment includes profanity, threats, information claimed to

be Confidential Business Information (CBI), or other information whose

disclosure is restricted by statute.

Submit written comments and recommendations to OMB for the proposed

information collection within 30 days of publication of this notice to

www.reginfo.gov/public/do/PRAMain. Find this particular information

collection by selecting “Currently under 30-day Review–Open for

Public Comments” or by using the search function.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Muntasir Ali, Sector Policies and

Program Division (D243-05), Office of Air Quality Planning and Standards,

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Research Triangle Park,

North Carolina 27711; telephone number: (919) 541-0833;

email address: ali.muntasir@epa.gov.