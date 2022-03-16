EPA: Generic Maximum Achievable Control Technology Standards for … Hydrogen Fluoride (Renewal)

Original notice online at https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2022-03-16/html/2022-05508.htm
SUMMARY: The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has submitted an
information collection request (ICR), NESHAP for Source Categories:
Generic Maximum Achievable Control Technology Standards for Acetal
Resin; Acrylic and Modacrylic Fiber; Hydrogen Fluoride and
Polycarbonate Production (EPA ICR Number 1871.11, OMB Control Number
2060-0420), to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) for review and
approval in accordance with the Paperwork Reduction Act. This is a
proposed extension of the ICR, which is currently approved through
April 30, 2022. Public comments were previously requested, via the
Federal Register (86 FR 19256), on April 13, 2021 during a 60-day
comment period. This notice allows for an additional 30 days for public
comments. A fuller description of the ICR is given below, including its
estimated burden and cost to the public. An agency may neither conduct
nor sponsor, and a person is not required to respond to, a collection
of information unless it displays a currently valid OMB control number.
DATES: Additional comments may be submitted on or before April 15,
2022.
ADDRESSES: Submit your comments, referencing Docket ID Number EPA-HQ-
OAR-2021-0094, online using www.regulations.gov (our preferred method)
or by mail to: EPA Docket Center, Environmental Protection Agency, Mail
Code 2821T, 1200 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20460. EPA’s
policy is that all comments received will be included in the public
docket without change including any personal information provided,
unless the comment includes profanity, threats, information claimed to
be Confidential Business Information (CBI), or other information whose
disclosure is restricted by statute.
Submit written comments and recommendations to OMB for the proposed
information collection within 30 days of publication of this notice to
www.reginfo.gov/public/do/PRAMain. Find this particular information
collection by selecting “Currently under 30-day Review–Open for
Public Comments” or by using the search function.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Muntasir Ali, Sector Policies and
Program Division (D243-05), Office of Air Quality Planning and Standards,
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Research Triangle Park,
North Carolina 27711; telephone number: (919) 541-0833;
email address: ali.muntasir@epa.gov.