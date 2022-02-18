Note from fluoride Action Network:

Etoxazole: Activity: Acaricide, Ovicide (unclassified)

Structure:

Driscoll’s produce has faced some steep obstacles over the course of the past few months. Back in November 2021, the brand recalled its blueberries in Ontario due to a metal contamination, per Food Safety Network. Driscoll’s now faces another produce recall over an issue with their strawberries. According to Eat This, Not That!, the recall is now taking place in the United States, where the strawberries were distributed from centers in California, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Missouri, and Maryland.

Driscoll’s sold the strawberries in question fresh, meaning that they should no longer find their way to store shelves, and since the recall was issued on January 21, there is a good chance that many of these strawberries are no longer edible if they were stored in a fridge. But if you bought these impacted fruits and stored them in your freezer, make sure to get rid of them or return the items to the grocery store. Producers treated the strawberries with the pesticide Etoxazole and when examined, “exceeded the government’s “Maximum Residual Limit (MRL)”” for the chemical, per Eat This. While this contamination warranted a widespread recall, the situation could have proven worse for everyone involved.

According to the FDA, the Driscoll’s recall is listed as a voluntary recall, and any exposure to the pesticide most likely wouldn’t warrant a serious reaction (via Eat This, Not That!). This comes as great news, as contact with this pesticide can result in some seriously nasty conditions. The Fluoride Action Network states that acute exposure to this chemical can lead to liver conditions, bone density problems, endocrine system complications, and much more. The current recall, classified as a Class III recall, indicates that the amount of pesticide detected on each strawberry shouldn’t cause problems on this scale, but nevertheless should be avoided.

If you think you may have bought and stored these strawberries in your home, make sure you double-check and dispose of these fruits if you discover any. When it comes to a food recall of this variety, it is better to be safe than sorry.

*Original article online at https://www.mashed.com/773301/driscolls-strawberries-were-just-recalled-over-pesticide-concerns/