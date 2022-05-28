The Union Jal Shakti Ministry has also taken note of the 100 per cent coverage by Telangana in terms of potable water connectivity, a state government spokesperson says.

The coverage is being attained through Mission Bhagiratha, which has made Telangana the only state in the country to supply safe drinking water to all habitations and houses through pipeline, a statement from the state government said.

“The Telangana government has spent Rs 46,000 crore on Mission Bhagiratha. Pipelines of various lengths and diameter have been laid over 2 lakh km. The Union Jal Shakti Ministry also announced recently that through Mission Bhagiratha, cent per cent houses were getting safe drinking water through pipes. Earlier, the government on the floor of Parliament said Mission Bhagiratha was helping make Telangana a fluoride-free state,” a Telangana government spokesperson said.

Rs 46,000 cr spent

• The Telangana govt has spent Rs 46,000 crore on Mission Bhagiratha [a crore is denotes ten million (10,000,000) – Wiki]

• Pipelines of various lengths and diameter have been laid over 2 lakh km [a lakh is 100,000 – Wiki]

• Through Mission Bhagiratha, 100% houses are getting safe drinking water through pipes

*Original article online at https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/nation/fighting-fluoride-in-potable-water-telangana-shows-the-way-398739