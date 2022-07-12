Fipronil: Taiwan rejects shipments of two kinds of Chinese mushrooms

Note from Fluoride Action Network:

FIPRONIL: For more information see here and here.

The structural formula for Fipronil is: LUFENURON: See here.

The structural formula for Lufenuron is:

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A variety of mushrooms imported from China have been rejected at Taiwan’s borders after they were found to contain pesticide residues beyond the legal limit, Taiwan’s Food and Drug Administration announced on Tuesday (July 12).

According to the FDA, a total of 5,100 kilograms of tea tree mushrooms imported by two Chinese companies were found to contain excessive pesticide residues, including fipronil, desulfinylated fipronil, and lufenuron, CNA reported. The mushrooms will be returned to their senders or destroyed.

The FDA also detected 0.11ppm of procymidone in a shipment of Chinese dried velvet mushrooms, which will also be returned or destroyed. Excessive pesticide residues have repeatedly been detected in several shipments of Lion’s Mane mushrooms, also imported from China, in recent days, per CNA.

*Original article online at https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/4595132