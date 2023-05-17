Manx Utilities chair gives estimates on infrastructure required

Putting fluoride in the Island’s water supply could require a budget of up to around £2 million and would cost roughly £100,000 a year to operate.

The chair of Manx Utilities has given that figure in Tynwald as the Island’s parliament debates whether or not to introduce the measure to help with children’s oral health.

A request from the Council of Ministers to commission a research paper into fluoridation divided opinion in the court yesterday, and voting was deferred until next month.

Tim Crookall was asked by Garff MHK Daphne Caine; What the cost would be of the equipment, materials and monitoring required to add fluoride to drinking water; and whether the Board has discussed this:

*Original full-text article online at: https://www.manxradio.com/news/isle-of-man-news/fluoridating-water-supply-would-require-budget-of-up-to-2-million/