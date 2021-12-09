Fluoride concentrations in drinking water and health risk assessment in the south of Algeria.

Graphical abstract
Introduction
Clean and safe water is necessary for health, wellbeing and is considered a fundamental human right (Jain, 2012; McGinnis and Elimelech, 2008). During the past decades, the rapid population growth and industrialization put severe pressure on water quality, particularly in developing countries (Kumar Reddy and Lee, 2012).
Drinking water is the primary source of fluoride intake by humans worldwide (Roy and Dass, 2013; Ali et al., 2016). Fluoride is an interesting oligo-element, essential for bone, tooth integrity, and has an important impact on oral and general health throughout life, however, excessive intake can cause a number of adverse effects (Palmer and Wolfe., 2005; Dhar and Bhatnagar., 2009).
This inorganic element is ubiquitous and is considered one of the main contaminants in water (Sivasankar et al., 2016; Chouhan and Flora., 2010). High levels in water may be due to natural processes (weathering fluoride-containing rocks and minerals) or human activities (industries like aluminium and zinc smelters, fertilizer and pesticide industries, electronic industries) (Dehghani et al., 2019).
An excessive fluoride intake, beyond acceptable levels fixed by the World Health Organization (WHO) [1.5 mg/L], can cause digestive and nervous system problems, kidney and respiratory problems, impaired development of intelligence in children, decreased birth rate, along with myopathy, and induce dental and skeletal alteration (DenBesten et al., 2011; Srivastava and Flora, 2020; Sharma et al., 2017; Shams et al., 2020; Badeenezhad et al., 2021).
Many African countries face an excess of fluoride in their drinking water, particularly with groundwater resources. Several areas of endemic osseous fluorosis were identified (Malago et al., 2017; Onipe et al., 2020).
Algeria, Africa’s largest country, has also been reported to have medium to high fluoride levels, particularly in the Southern and Saharan regions (Sekkoum et al., 2012). The problem has been identified, through various studies, relating to the quality and excess of fluoride in the waters of the Algerian Sahara (Eddine et al., 2010; Baouia and Messaitfa, 2015; Messaïtfa, 2008).
During the last years, health professionals have reported several cases of dental fluorosis in Ouargla, a Saharan city in the south of Algeria. However, no scientific work has been reported regarding the health risk of fluoride in this area.
Within the scope of this problem and the rising concern regarding the quality of drinking water globally, there is an urgent need to evaluate the characteristics of drinking water to guarantee beneficial consumption within acceptable limits of fluoride.
The estimation of health risks caused by concentrations of fluoride in drinking water was never conducted in this country. Therefore, this research aimed to estimate the risk of exposure to residents (infants, children, and adults) through drinking water and calculate the upper acceptable fluoride concentration in this region.
This work could help environmental researchers and health professionals to understand the status of fluoride contamination in drinking water by providing scientific documents for decision and management for drinking water supply.
Section snippets
Study area
The study area comprises rural and urban areas of Ouargla district. This region is located in the northern part of the Algerian Sahara and 800 km from Algiers. The population is estimated to have over 558558 inhabitants (2008).
The city has very long, sweltering summers and short, pleasant winters. Average temperatures are the highest of Algeria’s cities. The temperature in July, which is the hottest month, is around 43 °C. The climate is particularly arid, with little rain and clear skies most
Fluoride levels in drinking water
Fluoride concentrations in drinking water area are reported in Fig. 2. The mean concentration (n = 42) was 1.07 ± 0.38 mg/L, and a wide range [0.14–1.63 mg/L] was measured across the study area. The highest concentration of fluoride was related to groundwater sample, and the lowest concentration was correlated to distribution system sample. The mean level was below the WHO standard. Furthermore, it was found that only four samples (9.52%) exceeded the WHO permissible limit of 1.5 mg/L…
Limitations
Some limitations are to be noted for this work; duration of this work is short, monitoring in greater duration should realize to see the evolution of fluoride level during the year. A larger study area should also be proposed to get an idea of the whole of the country’s south profile. Finally, we could not determine or consider individual variations and lifestyles like bodyweight and water consumption to estimate the risk more precisely.
Conclusion
People are often exposed to multiple sources of fluoride, such as in food, water, air, and excessive use of toothpaste. The control of water quality is important to protect humans against too high uptake of this element.
In this study, Fluoride concentrations in drinking water were determined in the different geographical areas of Ouargla prefecture, Algeria. Risk assessment of Fluoride exposure was assessed depending on the age of consumers (infant, children, and adults).
The mean concentration…
Conflicts of interest
The authors of this article declare that they have no conflict of interest.
Funding
This research did not receive any specific grant from funding agencies in the public, commercial, or notfor-profit sectors.
CRediT authorship contribution statement
Mohamed Amine Kerdoun: Conceptualization, Methodology, Writing, Reviewing. Sabah Mekhloufi: Formal analysis, Sample collection, Analytical validation. Oum El Kheir Adjaine: Sample collection, Analytical validation. Zineb Bechki: Formal analysis, Analytical validation. Mohamed Gana: Figure drawing, Reviewing. Hakim Belkhalfa: Formal analysis, Analytical support, Reviewing.
Declaration of competing interest
The authors declare that they have no known competing financial interests or personal relationships that could have appeared to influence the work reported in this paper.
Acknowledgements
The first author wants to thank Dr ELOUAR Nazia and Merazka Maguy, for their comprehensive support for this study.
References (39)
Abouleish. Evaluation of fluoride levels in bottled water and their contribution to health and teeth problems in the United Arab Emirates.The Saudi Dental Journal (2016)
et al. Distribution and removal of fluoride ions in the drinking waters in the Algerian south (Ouargla as a showcase). Energy Procedia (2015)
et al. Evaluation of fluoride bottled water and its incidence in fluoride endemic and non endemic areas. e-SPEN Journal (2012)
et al. Assessment of fluoride concentration and daily intake by human from tea and herbal infusions. Food Chem. Toxicol. (2008)
et al. Fluoride: a review of pre-clinical and clinical studies. Environ. Toxicol. Pharmacol. (2017)
et al. Spectrophotometric determination of fluoride with lanthanum/alizarin complexone by flow injection analysis. Anal. Chim. Acta (1985)
et al. Health risk assessment to fluoride in drinking water of rural residents living in the Poldasht city, Northwest of Iran. Ecotoxicol. Environ. Saf. (2018)
Calculating fluoride concentrations data using ambient temperatures in drinking water distribution networks in select provinces of Iran. Data in Brief (2017)
World Health Organization (2006)
et al. Determining the optimal concentration of fluoride in drinking water from the Republic of Macedonia. J. Interdiscipl. Med. Dent. Sci. (2016)
Recommended articles (6)
Research article. Naturally occurring potentially toxic elements in groundwater from the volcanic landscape around Mount Meru, Arusha, Tanzania and their potential health hazard. Science of The Total Environment, Volume 807, Part 1, 2022, Article 150487
Research article.The hydrogeochemical evaluation of groundwater resources and their suitability for agricultural and industrial uses in an arid area of Iran. Groundwater for Sustainable Development, Volume 12, 2021, Article 100527
Research article. A matched molecular pair (MMP) approach for selecting analogs suitable for structure activity relationship (SAR)-based read across. Regulatory Toxicology and Pharmacology, Volume 124, 2021, Article 104966
Research article. Exploring a variance decomposition approach integrated with the Monte Carlo method to evaluate groundwater fluoride exposure on the residents of a typical fluorosis endemic semi-arid tract of India. Environmental Research, Volume 203, 2022, Article 111697
Research article. Consumers’ lack of understanding of customized cosmetics made on the spot and implications for regulations and controls. Regulatory Toxicology and Pharmacology, Volume 124, 2021, Article 104979
Research article. Dataset on non-carcinogenic risk via nitrate and nitrite in the groundwater of Divandarreh County, Kurdistan province, Iran: A potential concern for drinking. Data in Brief, Volume 20, 2018, pp. 1822-1828