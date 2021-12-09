Fluoride concentrations in drinking water and health risk assessment in the south of Algeria.

Clean and safe water is necessary for health, wellbeing and is considered a fundamental human right (Jain, 2012; McGinnis and Elimelech, 2008). During the past decades, the rapid population growth and industrialization put severe pressure on water quality, particularly in developing countries (Kumar Reddy and Lee, 2012).

Drinking water is the primary source of fluoride intake by humans worldwide (Roy and Dass, 2013; Ali et al., 2016). Fluoride is an interesting oligo-element, essential for bone, tooth integrity, and has an important impact on oral and general health throughout life, however, excessive intake can cause a number of adverse effects (Palmer and Wolfe., 2005; Dhar and Bhatnagar., 2009).

This inorganic element is ubiquitous and is considered one of the main contaminants in water (Sivasankar et al., 2016; Chouhan and Flora., 2010). High levels in water may be due to natural processes (weathering fluoride-containing rocks and minerals) or human activities (industries like aluminium and zinc smelters, fertilizer and pesticide industries, electronic industries) (Dehghani et al., 2019).

An excessive fluoride intake, beyond acceptable levels fixed by the World Health Organization (WHO) [1.5 mg/L], can cause digestive and nervous system problems, kidney and respiratory problems, impaired development of intelligence in children, decreased birth rate, along with myopathy, and induce dental and skeletal alteration (DenBesten et al., 2011; Srivastava and Flora, 2020; Sharma et al., 2017; Shams et al., 2020; Badeenezhad et al., 2021).

Many African countries face an excess of fluoride in their drinking water, particularly with groundwater resources. Several areas of endemic osseous fluorosis were identified (Malago et al., 2017; Onipe et al., 2020).

Algeria, Africa’s largest country, has also been reported to have medium to high fluoride levels, particularly in the Southern and Saharan regions (Sekkoum et al., 2012). The problem has been identified, through various studies, relating to the quality and excess of fluoride in the waters of the Algerian Sahara (Eddine et al., 2010; Baouia and Messaitfa, 2015; Messaïtfa, 2008).

During the last years, health professionals have reported several cases of dental fluorosis in Ouargla, a Saharan city in the south of Algeria. However, no scientific work has been reported regarding the health risk of fluoride in this area.

Within the scope of this problem and the rising concern regarding the quality of drinking water globally, there is an urgent need to evaluate the characteristics of drinking water to guarantee beneficial consumption within acceptable limits of fluoride.

The estimation of health risks caused by concentrations of fluoride in drinking water was never conducted in this country. Therefore, this research aimed to estimate the risk of exposure to residents (infants, children, and adults) through drinking water and calculate the upper acceptable fluoride concentration in this region.

This work could help environmental researchers and health professionals to understand the status of fluoride contamination in drinking water by providing scientific documents for decision and management for drinking water supply.