Fluoride contamination, spatial variation, and health risk assessment of groundwater using GIS: a high-density survey sampling in Weifang City, North China

Abstract

The present study, with the aid of GIS, utilizes high-density groundwater (GW) sampling data (1398 samples) to analyze the spatial variation characteristics of GW fluoride in Weifang City (WFC), and evaluate the health risks associated with drinking water routes. The concentration of fluoride in the GW of WFC is observed to be between 0.08 and 9.16 mg/L, with a mean value of 0.62 mg/L. The fluoride concentration of a total of 192 GW samples exceeded the limit of China’s GW quality standards (1 mg/L), accounting for 14.74%. The GW fluoride concentration in most areas of WFC is less than 1 mg/L. However, the relatively high-value zones are mostly concentrated in the upper reaches of Wen River, the east of Shouguang, the southeast of Anqiu, the east of Qingzhou, the east of Fangzi, and the southeast and northwest of Gaomi. The hydrochemical types of GW in WFC are mostly HCO 3 -Ca·Mg and SO 4 ·Cl-Ca·Mg, while GW samples with hydrochemical types HCO 3 -Na and SO 4 ·Cl-Na are characterized by high fluoride content. The hydrochemical characteristics of GW in WFC are mostly dominated by rock weathering. In addition, the northern coastal plain is evidently influenced by seawater intrusion. The concentration of fluoride in GW is affected by the dissolution of fluorine-containing minerals, cation exchange, and alkaline environmental factors. The effect of GW by seawater intrusion and very high content of Na+ will decrease the fluoride content of the GW through cation exchange. Health risk assessment demonstrated that the mean values of non-carcinogenic hazard quotient (HQ) for infants, children, teenagers, and adults were 0.52, 0.35, 0.31, and 0.30, respectively. In addition, the distribution characteristics of GW fluoride in high health risk areas (HQ > 1) in WFC are further consistent with the spatial variation of GW fluoride content. Overall, the health risk distribution area of GW fluoride in WFC is decreasing in the following order: infants > children > teenagers > adults.

The present study, with the aid of GIS, utilizes high-density groundwater (GW) sampling data (1398 samples) to analyze the spatial variation characteristics of GW fluoride in Weifang City (WFC), and evaluate the health risks associated with drinking water routes. The concentration of fluoride in the GW of WFC is observed to be between 0.08 and 9.16 mg/L, with a mean value of 0.62 mg/L. The fluoride concentration of a total of 192 GW samples exceeded the limit of China’s GW quality standards (1 mg/L), accounting for 14.74%. The GW fluoride concentration in most areas of WFC is less than 1 mg/L. However, the relatively high-value zones are mostly concentrated in the upper reaches of Wen River, the east of Shouguang, the southeast of Anqiu, the east of Qingzhou, the east of Fangzi, and the southeast and northwest of Gaomi. The hydrochemical types of GW in WFC are mostly HCO 3 -Ca·Mg and SO 4 ·Cl-Ca·Mg, while GW samples with hydrochemical types HCO 3 -Na and SO 4 ·Cl-Na are characterized by high fluoride content. The hydrochemical characteristics of GW in WFC are mostly dominated by rock weathering. In addition, the northern coastal plain is evidently influenced by seawater intrusion. The concentration of fluoride in GW is affected by the dissolution of fluorine-containing minerals, cation exchange, and alkaline environmental factors. The effect of GW by seawater intrusion and very high content of Na+ will decrease the fluoride content of the GW through cation exchange. Health risk assessment demonstrated that the mean values of non-carcinogenic hazard quotient (HQ) for infants, children, teenagers, and adults were 0.52, 0.35, 0.31, and 0.30, respectively. In addition, the distribution characteristics of GW fluoride in high health risk areas (HQ > 1) in WFC are further consistent with the spatial variation of GW fluoride content. Overall, the health risk distribution area of GW fluoride in WFC is decreasing in the following order: infants > children > teenagers?> adults.

Availability of data and materials The datasets utilized and analyzed during the current study are available from the corresponding author on reasonable request.

References Adimalla N, Qian H (2019) Groundwater quality evaluation using water quality index (WQI) for drinking purposes and human health risk (HHR) assessment in an agricultural region of Nanganur, south India. Ecotoxicol Environ Saf 176: 153?161 Aghapour S, Bina B, Tarrahi MJ, Amiri F, Ebrahimi A (2018) Distribution and health risk assessment of natural fluoride of drinking groundwater resources of Isfahan, Iran, using GIS. Environ Monit Assess 190:3?137 Aravinthasamy P, Karunanidhi D, Subramani T, Srinivasamoorthy K, Anand B (2020) Geochemical evaluation of fluoride contamination in groundwater from Shanmuganadhi River basin, South India: implication on human health. Environ Geochem Health 42(7):1937?1963 Chen J, Wu H, Qian H (2016) Groundwater nitrate contamination and associated health risk for the rural communities in an agricultural area of Ningxia Northwest China. Expo Health 8(3):349?359 Egor M, Birungi G (2020) Fluoride contamination and its optimum upper limit in groundwater from Sukulu Hills, Tororo District Uganda.Sci Afr 7:e00241 Ganyaglo SY, Gibrilla A, Teye EM, Owusu-Ansah EMJ, Tettey S Diabene PY, Asimah S (2019) Groundwater fluoride contamination and probabilistic health risk assessment in fluoride endemic areas of the Upper East Region, Ghana. Chemosphere 233:862?872 Gao Z, Liu J, Feng J, Wang M, Wu G (2019) Hydrogeochemical characteristics and the suitability of groundwater in the alluvial-diluvial plain of southwest Shandong Province. China. Water 11(8):1577 Gao Y, Qian H, Ren W, Wang H, Liu F, Yang F (2020) Hydrogeochemical characterization and quality assessment of groundwater based on integrated-weight water quality index in a concentrated urban area. J Clean Prod 260:121006 Gibbs RJ (1970) Mechanisms Controlling World Water Chemistry. Science 170:3962?1088 Hanse A, Chabukdhara M, Gohain Baruah S, Boruah H, Gupta SK (2019) Fluoride contamination in groundwater and associated health risks in Karbi Anglong District, Assam. North India Environ Monitor Assess 191:12?782 Houatmia F, Azouzi R, Charef A, Bédir M (2016) Assessment of groundwater quality for irrigation and drinking purposes and identification of hydrogeochemical mechanisms evolution in Northeastern. Tunisia Environ Earth Sci 75(9):746 Jadhav SV, Bringas E, Yadav GD, Rathod VK, Ortiz I, Marathe KV (2015) Arsenic and fluoride contaminated groundwaters: a review of current technologies for contaminants removal. J Environ Manage 162:306?325 Li J, Wang Y, Zhu C, Xue X, Qian K, Xie X, Wang Y (2020) Hydrogeochemical processes controlling the mobilization and enrichment of fluoride in groundwater of the North China Plain. Sci Total Environ 730:138877 Liu J, Gao Z, Wang M, Li Y, Ma Y, Shi M, Zhang H (2018) Study on the dynamic characteristics of groundwater in the valley plain of Lhasa City. Environ Earth Sci 77:18?646 Liu J, Hao Y, Gao Z, Wang M, Liu M, Wang Z, Wang S (2019) Determining the factors controlling the chemical composition of groundwater using multivariate statistics and geochemical methods in the Xiqu coal mine North China. Environ Earth Sci 78:12?364 Liu J, Gao Z, Wang Z, Xu X, Su Q, Wang S, Qu W, Xing T (2020) Hydrogeochemical processes and suitability assessment of groundwater in the Jiaodong Peninsula China. Environ Monit Assess 192:6?384 Liu J, Peng Y, Li C, Gao Z, Chen S (2021) A characterization of groundwater fluoride, influencing factors and risk to human health in the southwest plain of Shandong Province North China. Ecotoxicol Environ Saf 207:111512 Liu J, Peng Y, Li C, Gao Z, Chen S (2021) Characterization of the hydrochemistry of water resources of the Weibei Plain, Northern China, as well as an assessment of the risk of high groundwater nitrate levels to human health. Environ Pollution 268:115947 Liu J, Peng Y, Li C, Gao Z, Chen S (2021) An investigation into the hydrochemistry, quality and risk to human health of groundwater in the central region of Shandong Province, North China. J Clean Prod 282:125416 Marghade D, Malpe DB, Subba Rao N, Sunitha B (2020) Geochemical assessment of fluoride enriched groundwater and health implications from a part of Yavtmal District, India. Hum Ecol Risk Assess Int J 26(3):673–694 Nawale VP, Malpe DB, Marghade D, Yenkie R (2021) Non-carcinogenic health risk assessment with source identification of nitrate and fluoride polluted groundwater of Wardha sub-basin, central India. Ecotoxicol Environ Saf 208:111548 Piper AM (1944) A graphic procedure in the geochemical interpretation of water-analyses. EOS Trans Am Geophys Union 25(6):914?928 Qu R, Xiao K, Hu J, Hu J, Liang S, Hou H, Liu B, Chen F, Xu Q, Wu X, Yang J (2019) Predicting the hormesis and toxicological interaction of mixtures by an improved inverse distance weighted interpolation. Environ Int 130:104892 Raja V, Neelakantan MA (2021) Evaluation of groundwater quality with health risk assessment of fluoride and nitrate in Virudhunagar district, Tamil Nadu India. Arab J Geosci 14:1?52 Rondano Gómez K, López Pasquali CE, Paniagua González G, Fernández Hernando P, Garcinuño Martínez RM (2020) Statistical evaluation of fluoride contamination in groundwater resources of Santiago del Estero Province Argentina. Geosci Frontiers 11:6?2197 2205 Sawangjang B, Hashimoto T, Wongrueng A, Wattanachira S, Takizawa S (2019) Assessment of fluoride intake from groundwater and intake reduction from delivering bottled water in Chiang Mai Province Thailand. Heliyon 5(9):e02391 USEPA 1989 Risk Assessment Guidance for Superfund Volume I: Human Health Evaluation Manual (Part A) Office of Emergency and Remedial Response, Washington DC, USA Wang Z, Gao Z, Wang S, Liu J, Li W, Deng Q, Lv L, Liu Y, Su Q (2021) Hydrochemistry characters and hydrochemical processes under the impact of anthropogenic activity in the Yiyuan city. Northern China Environ Earth Sci 80(2):60 Xu C, Li Y, Li Q, Wang L, Dong Y Jia X (2011) Nitrate contamination and source tracing from NO 3 -?15N in groundwater in Weifang. Shandong Province Acta Ecologica Sinica 31(21):6579?6587 Yadav KK, Kumar V, Gupta N, Kumar S, Rezania S, Singh N (2019) Human health risk assessment: Study of a population exposed to fluoride through groundwater of Agra city, India. Regul Toxicol Pharmacol 106:68?80 Yadav K, Raphi M, Jagadevan S (2020) Geochemical appraisal of fluoride contaminated groundwater in the vicinity of a coal mining region: Spatial variability and health risk assessment. Geochem 81(1):125684 Yousefi M, Ghoochani M, Hossein Mahvi A (2018) Health risk assessment to fluoride in drinking water of rural residents living in the Poldasht city, Northwest of Iran. Ecotoxicol Environ Saf 148:426?430 Zango MS, Sunkari ED, Abu M, Lermi A (2019) Hydrogeochemical controls and human health risk assessment of groundwater fluoride and boron in the semi-arid North East region of Ghana. J Geochem Explor 207:106363 Zhang Q, Xu P, Qian H, Yang F (2020) Hydrogeochemistry and fluoride contamination in Jiaokou Irrigation District, Central China: assessment based on multivariate statistical approach and human health risk. Sci Total Environ 741:140460 Zuo R, Liu X, Yang J, Zhang H, Li J, Teng Y, Yue W, Wang J (2019) Distribution, origin and key influencing factors of fluoride groundwater in the coastal area, NE China. Hum Ecol Risk Assess Int J 25(1–2):104?119 Download references

Acknowledgements We would like to thank the anonymous reviewers and editors for their valuable comments, which helped improve the overall flow of the manuscript.

Funding This work was financially supported by the general projects of Shandong Natural Science Foundation (ZR2020MD109), the bureau-controlled geological survey and scientific and technological innovation project “Integration and Application of Land Quality Geochemical Survey and Evaluation Results in Weifang City” (202005) of the Shandong Provincial Bureau of Geology and Mineral Resources, “Study on Major Geological Environmental Issues in the Coastal Zone of Shandong Province (KY201911),” and the scientific and technological innovation project “Exploitation of underground brine on the south bank of Laizhou Bay and analysis of resource and environmental effects” (KJ2106) of No. 4 Exploration Institute of Geology and Mineral Resources.

Author information Affiliations College of Energy and Mining Engineering, Shandong University of Science and Technology, Qingdao, 266590, China Jiutan Liu Qingdao Geological and Mineral Geotechnical Engineering Co. Ltd, Qingdao, 266100, China Yuanyuan Ma College of Earth Science and Engineering, Shandong University of Science and Technology, Qingdao, 266590, China Zongjun Gao & Yuqi Zhang No 4 Exploration Institute of Geology and Mineral Resources, Weifang, 261021, China Zengbing Sun, Tianzhu Sun, Haibin Fan, Bin Wu & Mingbo Li Key Laboratory of Coastal Zone Geological Environment Protection, Shandong Geology and Mineral Exploration and Development Bureau, Weifang, 261021, China Zengbing Sun, Tianzhu Sun, Haibin Fan, Bin Wu & Mingbo Li Tai’an Hydrological Center, Tai’an, 271000, China Lili Qian Contributions Jiutan Liu: formal analysis, software, methodology, writing—original draft; Yuanyuan Ma: software, writing—original draft; Zongjun Gao: supervision, conceptualization, writing—review and editing; Yuqi Zhang: software, methodology; Zengbing Sun: investigation, resources; Tianzhu Sun: investigation, resources; Haibin Fan: investigation, resources; Bin Wu: investigation, resources; Mingbo Li: investigation, resources; Lili Qian: software. Corresponding author Correspondence to Zongjun Gao.

Ethics declarations Ethics approval and consent to participate Not applicable. Consent for publication Not applicable. Conflict of interest The authors declare no competing interests.

Additional information Publisher’s note Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations. Responsible Editor: Lotfi Aleya