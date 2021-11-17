On Monday the City of Calgary debated and approved the reintroduction of fluoride to their water treatment. This week it was revealed that once Calgary updates its fluoridation equipment, in the next 18 to 24 months, Strathmore’s drinking water will include fluoride within Health Canada’s Guidelines for Canadian Drinking Water Quality limits.

Fluoride was removed from the city drinking water in 2011, but in 2019 Calgary began discussions about the reintroduction of fluoride. Strathmore receives its water from Calgary.

Earlier in 2021, the Town of Strathmore council debated the topic at a Committee of the Whole meeting.

According to Sonya Adams, Contracts Officer with the Town of Strathmore,

“The Town of Strathmore is proud to ensure dependable, high-quality water for our residents and businesses. The Town of Strathmore receives its drinking water from the City of Calgary, governed by a Master Servicing Agreement in place since 2000. The terms of this Agreement place the responsibility of the quality of the Town’s drinking water with the City of Calgary.”

Adams says, “During recent Municipal Elections the residents of the City of Calgary voted through a plebiscite to re-introduce fluoride to their drinking water. The City of Calgary Council voted on November 15 to proceed with the re-introduction of fluoride to their drinking water.”

Fluoride is a naturally occurring substance in regional water. Both the Bow River and Elbow River have fluoride rates of up to 0.4 mg/L, with a recommended optimal dose of 0.7 mg/L.

More information about fluoride is available at www.Calgary.ca/fluoride.

*Original article online at https://strathmorenow.com/articles/fluoride-debate-trickles-down-from-calgary-to-strathmore