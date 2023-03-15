Fluoride May Harm Kids, But Evidence Varies, Agency Finds

A federal health agency released on Wednesday extensive information about fluoride’s health effects and potential to decrease children’s IQ, the latest development in a lawsuit that seeks to ban the mineral’s use in drinking water.

The 1,573 pages of information disclosed by the National Toxicology Program don’t reach final conclusions about the safety or hazards of the mineral—which has been added to drinking water for decades to prevent cavities—nor should any public health message be taken from them, said NTP Director Rick Woychik.

Scientists are working to resolve different perspectives on a complicated set of data, Woychik said in an …