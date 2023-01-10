Fluoride Plaintiffs Urge Judge Not To Wait For ‘Partisan’ Review Of NTP Study.

Anti-fluoridation groups are accusing several federal agencies of suppressing draft National Toxicology Program (NTP) findings on fluoride’s neurotoxic effects out of “partisan interests” in defending the practice, as they renew their push for a federal judge to use those documents in their long-delayed suit seeking a TSCA rule to ban or limit fluoridation.

Plaintiffs in Food & Water Watch, Inc. (FWW), et al. v. EPA filed a Jan. 5 letter with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California urging Judge Edward Chen to reject the government’s latest push to hold the case until NTP releases its final reports on fluoride following an ongoing interagency review.

*Original full-text article online at: https://insideepa.com/tsca-news/fluoride-plaintiffs-urge-judge-not-wait-partisan-review-ntp-study