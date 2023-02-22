Fluoride to be taken out of Boston-area water temporarily

BOSTON – Fluoride is being temporarily taken out of the water supply for several communities in the Boston area and MetroWest.

The Massachusetts Water Resources Authority says parts of the pipeline and other equipment at the Carroll Water Treatment Plant need to be replaced.

“This planned and temporary shutdown will allow for the maintenance of our water treatment system that adds fluoride and adjusts it to the best levels for good oral health,” the MWRA said in a statement.

The fluoride freeze is expected to last 90 days or less. The agency says residents do not need to make changes to their oral health routine because the shutdown won’t last long.

The MWRA has added fluoride to the water since the 1970s.

