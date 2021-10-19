Fluoride will be back in Airdrie’s water; that and other referendum questions

Fluoride Action Network

Source: Discover Airdrie | October 19th, 2021 | By Anna Ferensowicz
Location: Canada, Alberta

Even though Airdrie did not vote on the question of fluoride, Calgary did (Photo by Anna Ferensowicz)

On October 18th, 2021, Calgary voters voted on the city’s seventh plebiscite regarding adding fluoride back into the city’s water supply.

As of  11:33 P.M. on October 18th, 62 per cent of (201,940) voters voted “Yes” with regards to the question: Are you in favour of reintroducing fluoridation of the municipal water supply?

38 per cent (125,853) of voters voted “No”.

With regards to the other referendum questions: Should section 36(2) of the Constitution Act, 1982 – Parliament and the government of Canada’s commitment to the principle of making equalization payments – be removed from the constitution? and Do you want Alberta to adopt year-round Daylight Saving Time, which is summer hours, eliminating the need to change our clocks twice a year? The official results may not be known until October 25th, which is the deadline for local elections authorities to report their results to the provincial government.

