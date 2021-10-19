Fluoride will be back in Airdrie’s water; that and other referendum questions

On October 18th, 2021, Calgary voters voted on the city’s seventh plebiscite regarding adding fluoride back into the city’s water supply.

As of 11:33 P.M. on October 18th, 62 per cent of (201,940) voters voted “Yes” with regards to the question: Are you in favour of reintroducing fluoridation of the municipal water supply?

38 per cent (125,853) of voters voted “No”.

With regards to the other referendum questions: Should section 36(2) of the Constitution Act, 1982 – Parliament and the government of Canada’s commitment to the principle of making equalization payments – be removed from the constitution? and Do you want Alberta to adopt year-round Daylight Saving Time, which is summer hours, eliminating the need to change our clocks twice a year? The official results may not be known until October 25th, which is the deadline for local elections authorities to report their results to the provincial government.