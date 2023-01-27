Friday Town Hall Fluoride Water

The mayor says — by the end of this year, the conversion will be complete… and liquid fluoride will be automatically added to buffalo water.
*Original full-text article online at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8J9uyVgsRD0
Sign up for our free newsletter for updates on the latest fluoride developments. Find ways to get involved.
The mayor says — by the end of this year, the conversion will be complete… and liquid fluoride will be automatically added to buffalo water.
*Original full-text article online at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8J9uyVgsRD0