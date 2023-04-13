Council decided to stop adding fluoride to the Williamsburg drinking water after much discussion over several council meetings. Deciding factors included difficulty in regulating the fluoride, corrosion to equipment at the new water treatment plant and that fluoride is already available in toothpaste and mouthwash. Council members Jeff Steinkamp, Jake Tornholm, Dale Walter, Anne Zalenski voted yea and Tyler Marshall voted nay.
*Original full-text article online at: https://www.southeastiowaunion.com/se-iowa-union-hometown-current/future-of-aquatic-center-uncertain-due-to-staff-shortage/