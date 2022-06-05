Several government agencies were placed on standby following the phreatic eruption at Bulusan Volcano, Malacañang announced on Sunday afternoon.

According to Acting Presidential Spokesperson Martin Andanar, all concerned agencies were placed on 24/7 standby after an Alert Level 1 was raised over Bulusan.

The Alert Level 1 of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) indicates a low level of volcanic unrest.

Under an Alert Level 1, there is a slight increase in volcanic earthquakes and steam or gas activity, sporadic explosions from existing or new vents, a notable increase in the temperature of hot springs, and slight inflation or swelling of the edifice.

“We remind the public, particularly the residents of surrounding areas to be vigilant, monitor any development regarding the volcano’s condition, and cooperate with local authorities,” the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) said in a post on its Twitter account.

*Original article online at https://www.gmanetwork.com/news/topstories/nation/833962/government-on-standby-following-bulusan-volcano-phreatic-eruption/story/