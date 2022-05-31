Gunnedah Shire: Water treatment facility taking shape

Construction at Gunnedah Shire Council’s $8 million Water Treatment Facility on Kelvin Road has reached a milestone stage.

The major components of the facility are now constructed and all electrical work has been completed at the new plant that will allow for consistent water treatment across Gunnedah and Curlewis.

It will also allow the introduction of fluoridation to improve dental hygiene as recommended by the National Health and Medical Research Council.

Two 1 mega-litre concrete reservoirs have been built and the roofing will be installed in coming weeks. The facility building, which houses the fluoride and chlorine dosing stations, is at lock-up stage and internal works are in progress. The access road is 70 per cent complete.

NSW Health is meeting $7.4 million of the cost of the plant through an agreement to provide a centralised centre that will include the new fluoridation system and a more modern gas chlorination system. Modelling for the new centre has been based on Gunnedah Shire’s heaviest days of water usage – in the midst of the drought – and then expanded again to ensure this facility has the capability to deal with the potential demand.

The work is being carried out by contractor Gongues Construction Pty Ltd and the completion date is now August due to wet weather and delays in receiving material supplies because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s good to see work still moving ahead at a steady pace on this major infrastructure project. Unfortunately, we have experienced delays, including rain, but we are moving forward, and it will not have an impact on Gunnedah’s water supply,” Acting Manager of Water Services Michael Ludlow said.

“We look forward to seeing this important project delivered in the coming months.”

Fast facts:

• The new centre will include two 1 ML concrete reservoirs.

• It can treat a maximum of 20 ML per day, and 232 litres per second.

• Gunnedah’s peak water usage came at the height of the drought in late 2019, with use of about 15 ML per day.