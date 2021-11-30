No contamination found
The boil water advisory issued on Nov. 27 by the Simcoe-Muskoka Health Unit has been lifted as of Tuesday, Nov. 30.
According to a press release issued at 11:30 a.m. by the health unit, laboratory tests confirmed there is no contamination and the water is safe to drink following the discovery of an improperly labelled fluoride container on Saturday, Nov. 27.
As a precaution, the health unit advises residents and businesses in the area to take the following steps:
• Run all cold faucets for a minimum of five minutes. If the water does not run clear after five minutes.
• Run drinking water fountains for a minimum of five minutes.
• Drain and refill hot water heaters set below 45°C (113°F). Normal setting is 60°C (140°F)
• Drain and flush all ice-making machines and soda fountain machines.
• Flush, clean and sanitize appliances with water line connections (e.g., fridges with water and ice dispensers), following the manufacturer’s instructions
• Dispose of any ice made since November 27, 2021
• Large-volume users (for example, restaurants, retirement homes, hospitals and schools) may need to run cold water taps for a longer period of time on first use to ensure the water is not cloudy.
For more information, visit www.smdhu.org or call Health Connection Monday to Friday, 8:30am-4:30pm at 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520, ext. 8811 to speak with a public health inspector.
*Original article online at https://www.muskokaregion.com/news-story/10529892-health-unit-lifts-boil-water-advisory-in-gravenhurst/