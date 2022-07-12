HFO1233zd [1-Chloro-3,3,3-trifluoropropene] plant opened in India

INDIA: A new plant manufacturing the low GWP HFO refrigerant 1233zd [1-Chloro-3,3,3-trifluoropropene] has commenced production in Dahej, Gujarat.

The factory, a deal between Honeywell and Indian chemical company Navin Fluorine, was officially opened today by Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, chief minister of Gujarat.

Marketed by Honeywell as Solstice zd, HFO1233zd has various applications, including blowing agents for foam insulation and applications in low pressure centrifugal chillers.

Honeywell has already invested more than $1bn in research, development and new capacity for its Solstice technology.

Honeywell Advanced Materials personnel at the inauguration (left to right): Lori Hall, integrated supply chain production supervisor, Fluorine products; Amanda Josey, director, strategic sourcing; Jeff Dormo, vice president and general manager, Fluorine products; Laura Reinhard, vice president and general manager, foam and industrial products; Ken West, president

“An increasing number of countries including India have pledged to adopt environmental regulations that will help make the future safer and more sustainable. As demonstrated through our collaboration with Navin Fluorine, Honeywell is committed to helping these countries in their environmental transformations by providing energy efficient, low-GWP, ready-now solutions that lower greenhouse gas emissions,” said Ken West, president of Honeywell Advanced Materials.

Honeywell previously entered into a supply and technology license agreement with Navin Fluorine International in 2016 to produce the refrigerant R1234yf in India.

Navin Fluorine International (NFIL) is one of the largest Indian manufacturers of specialty fluorochemicals. It belongs to the Padmanabh Mafatlal Group – one of India’s oldest industrial houses. Established in 1967, NFIL operates one of the largest integrated fluorochemicals complexes in India with manufacturing locations at Surat and Dahej in Western India and Dewas in Central India.

*Original article online at https://www.coolingpost.com/world-news/hfo1233zd-plant-opened-in-india/