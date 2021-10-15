Fluoride Action Network

Source: Calgary Herald | October 15th, 2021 | By Michele Jarvie
Location: Canada, Alberta

Excerpt

4. Fluoride in drinking water

In February, council voted 10-4 to include a non-binding plebiscite on the municipal election ballot on fluoride. The question will be: “Are you in favour of reintroducing fluoridation of the municipal water supply?” There have been 60 years of debate on the issue and six votes between 1957 and 1998. Fluoridation was removed in 2011.

*Original article online at https://calgaryherald.com/news/local-news/how-did-they-vote-where-your-mayor-and-councillors-stood-on-the-issues

 

