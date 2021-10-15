Excerpt
4. Fluoride in drinking water
In February, council voted 10-4 to include a non-binding plebiscite on the municipal election ballot on fluoride. The question will be: “Are you in favour of reintroducing fluoridation of the municipal water supply?” There have been 60 years of debate on the issue and six votes between 1957 and 1998. Fluoridation was removed in 2011.
*Original article online at https://calgaryherald.com/news/local-news/how-did-they-vote-where-your-mayor-and-councillors-stood-on-the-issues
*See also the statements on fluoridation by each candidate at https://fluoridealert.org/news/candidates-for-the-calgary-general-election-position-on-fluoridation/