Latest EU F-gas proposal suggests 2026 and 2030 as SF6 prohibition dates for Medium Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS)

Piloting alternative solutions now will support a seamless migration towards SF6 -free GIS technologies

New whitepaper shares expert advice on how to meet imminent regulatory changes

Following the European Union (EU)’s latest F-gas proposals released earlier this year, ABB has created a free-of-charge, downloadable whitepaper – ‘Migrate to a more certain future’ – to support engineers in making this key transition.

The EU’s F-gas regulation, which outlines key dates for the prohibition of SF6 in medium voltage (MV) electrical equipment, including new installations of SF6 gas insulated switchgear (GIS), aims to reduce potent and harmful greenhouse gas emissions, including Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6 ), by two-thirds by 203 compared to 2014 levels. The 2022 proposal outlines important new proposed regulations designed t phase out the use of SF6 – an established bu environmentally harmful insulating gas which is 25,200 times more potent than CO2 . This has been made possible with the development of SF6 alternatives paving the way for this level of regulation, including pioneering products within ABB’s ecoGIS™ range.

Drawing on the success of multiple SF6 -free projects in the field since 2015 for 12 to 40.5 kV medium voltage gas insulated switchgear with reliable low-pressure design, this new whitepaper guides readers through the relevant steps needed for a successful migration. It includes all key dates from the latest EU proposal, in-depth case studies, a four-step approach to specifying alternative MV GIS, and expert insight into why F-gases are so harmful to the environment.

Dr Maik Hyrenbach, Senior Principal Engineer for ABB comments: “For the first time, we have dates for the prohibition of SF6 MV GIS for installations, proposed by the EU, which means those businesses that have not yet started their migration towards a more sustainable alternative, must do so.

“The latest whitepaper from ABB contains valuable information which engineers and specifiers need to know to make a success of their product selection, piloting and specification shift. It includes relevant information about ABB’s proven SF6 -free AirPlus™ MV GIS – a technology that has been made publicly available by ABB for use by other manufacturers in a bid to meet F-gas regulations sooner.

“As pioneers in the field of sustainable switchgear, ABB is enabling the electricity distribution sector in reaching EU legislation and local government initiatives by creating educational resources that inform decision makers and guide positive change.”

