Hydrofluoric acid spills into DeSoto County creek after fire

A chemical spill was reported in DeSoto County Saturday. Crews worked through the night to clean up the affected areas.

The DeSoto County Government provided an update on Sunday. They stated that action has been taken to neutralize PH levels of the creek water and it has returned to normal parameters.

The CDC says hydrofluoric acid is created when hydrogen fluoride is dissolved in water.

Hydrogen fluoride is a compound used to make refrigerants, herbicides, pharmaceuticals, high-octane gasoline, aluminum, plastics, electrical components, and fluorescent light bulbs.

Symptoms of hydrogen fluoride exposure include irritation of the eyes, nose, and respiratory tract. At high levels or in combination with skin contact, it can cause death from an irregular heartbeat or fluid buildup in the lungs, according to the CDC.

