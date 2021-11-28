Improperly labelled fluoride container shuts down Gravenhurst water supply

News

According to its statement issued at 12:12 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28, the district said that the boil water advisory could be in affect until at least Tuesday, Nov. 30 .

On Saturday, Nov. 27, district staff responded to a low fluoride monitoring alarm at the Gravenhurst Water Treatment Plant. Staff resolved the issue but discovered a fluoride container was improperly labelled and had to shut down the water supply to ensure no chemical contamination had taken place, the release reads.

Testing confirmed that no chemical contamination had taken place and the Simcoe Muskoka Health Unit ended the do-not-use advisory and moved to a boil water advisory.

Bacterial testing is a standard procedure following a water system shutdown and the required test results are expected by midday Tuesday, Nov. 30.

To prepare your water for residential use, bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute.

UPDATE (Sunday, Nov. 28, 9:10 a.m.): Boil water advisory continues for Gravenhurst according to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit until further notice.

UPDATE (5:00 p.m.): Boil water advisory now in effect for Gravenhurst according to latest update from the District of Muskoka.

According to a tweet issued by the district at 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, there is no evidence of chemical contamination of the municipal water system and the advisory has been changed from do-not-use to boil water by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit until bacterial contamination testing is complete.