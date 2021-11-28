Fluoride Action Network

Improperly labelled fluoride container shuts down Gravenhurst water supply

Source: MuskokaRegion.com | November 28th, 2021 | By Sarah Cooke, Gravenhurst Banner
Location: Canada, Ontario
Terry's Independent in Gravenhurst sold out of water Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021
Boil water advisory continues for Gravenhurst, says district

UPDATE (Sunday, Nov. 28, 12:12 p.m.): The District of Muskoka is continuing its boil water advisory until further notice.

According to its statement issued at 12:12 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28, the district said that the boil water advisory could be in affect until at least Tuesday, Nov. 30.

On Saturday, Nov. 27, district staff responded to a low fluoride monitoring alarm at the Gravenhurst Water Treatment Plant. Staff resolved the issue but discovered a fluoride container was improperly labelled and had to shut down the water supply to ensure no chemical contamination had taken place, the release reads.

Testing confirmed that no chemical contamination had taken place and the Simcoe Muskoka Health Unit ended the do-not-use advisory and moved to a boil water advisory.

Bacterial testing is a standard procedure following a water system shutdown and the required test results are expected by midday Tuesday, Nov. 30.

To prepare your water for residential use, bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute.

UPDATE (Sunday, Nov. 28, 9:10 a.m.): Boil water advisory continues for Gravenhurst according to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit until further notice.

UPDATE (5:00 p.m.): Boil water advisory now in effect for Gravenhurst according to latest update from the District of Muskoka.

According to a tweet issued by the district at 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, there is no evidence of chemical contamination of the municipal water system and the advisory has been changed from do-not-use to boil water by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit until bacterial contamination testing is complete.

Water service has been restored and the boil water advisory is in effect until further notice.

UPDATE (2:22 p.m.): The District of Muskoka reports it is still continuing to experience a problem with the water system in Gravenhurst.

According to its second update on the situation, investigations showed that the system needed to be shut down to fully examine the problem. The district said that taps are currently shut off to residents in the municipality. While some residents may have water pressure, the district emphasizes this is a do not use order.

The district is working to confirm chemical levels to ensure the water is safe to drink and use.

The District has delivered a water truck with clean drinking water at Canadian Tire at 431 Talisman Drive. Bring your containers, jugs and bottles to be filled during the water outage. The truck will be stationed inside the auto centre. The District is working with our partners to secure additional bottled water, and will update the community when this has been arranged.

If you need help or support today, we’re here to help. Please contact housingsupport@muskoka.on.ca or 705-645-2100 if you need immediate assistance or support during this water emergency.

The District of Muskoka is reporting a problem with the municipal water system, affecting water supply to the Town of Gravenhurst on Saturday, Nov. 27.

Do not use the water, and do not boil the water from your taps. The District is investigating the issue, according to a release, and will provide an update soon.

As an alternative, residents should temporarily get their water from a safe source, including purchasing bottled water in the interim.

There is a public tap at 340 Eccelstone Resevoire in Bracebridge or buy bottled water in the short-term.

Terry’s Independent grocery in Gravenhurst is sold out of bottled water, according to our reporter.

If you are accessing the water at the public tap, please ensure you follow COVID-19 safety protocols and maintain social distancing and wear a face-covering where necessary.

The Town of Gravenhurst posted on Facebook that all town facilities including the Graeme Murray Arena are closed until further notice due to the water advisory.

