Iowa City awarded grant to upgrade water fluoridation system

Source: KCRG.com | August 2nd, 2022
Location: United States, Iowa
Industry type: Delta Dental

Excerpt:

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) – A $13,846 grant from the Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation will allow the City of Iowa City to upgrade its community water fluoridation equipment and purchase lab equipment and supplies.

