Iowa City awarded grant to upgrade water fluoridation system

Excerpt:
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) – A $13,846 grant from the Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation will allow the City of Iowa City to upgrade its community water fluoridation equipment and purchase lab equipment and supplies.
Sign up for our free newsletter for updates on the latest fluoride developments. Find ways to get involved.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) – A $13,846 grant from the Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation will allow the City of Iowa City to upgrade its community water fluoridation equipment and purchase lab equipment and supplies.