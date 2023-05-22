It’s time to rethink fluoride in water — Brenda Staudenmaier

I am concerned about the recent spike in fluoride in the drinking water of Sun Prairie.

Accidents such as this could put thousands of residents at risk of ingesting harmful levels of fluoride, as demonstrated by a recent National Toxicology Program report.

Adding fluoride to drinking water is a risky practice that can lead to accidents such as the one in Sun Prairie. The promoted level of fluoride by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is already a controversial issue.

Fluoride is not needed in our public drinking water supply. It is alarming that DHS continues to promote this practice.

I urge our city officials to reconsider the practice of adding fluoride to our drinking water and to prioritize the health and safety of our community. Let us not wait for another accident to happen before taking action.