Judge Lifts Stay In Fluoride Trial In Narrow Bid To Obtain Draft NTP Report.

The judge overseeing anti-fluoridation groups’ long-running suit over EPA’s denial of their petition to ban fluoridation under TSCA has lifted his years-long stay to try to obtain the latest draft of a key scientific report on the mineral’s toxicity so that he and the parties in the case can review it to determine if it should be considered in a potential future ruling over whether EPA should regulate fluoridation.

Despite objections from EPA, Judge Edward Chen of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California decided during an Oct. 26 hearing to lift the stay he had imposed after a 2020 bench trial for the narrow purposes of discovery of a May 2022 draft of the National Toxicology Program’s (NTP) report on fluoride toxicity.

*Original full-text article online at: https://insideepa.com/tsca-news/judge-lifts-stay-fluoride-trial-narrow-bid-obtain-draft-ntp-report