July 21: State College fluoridation meeting by Zoom at 4 pm

The State College Borough Water Authority will respond to your comments, calls, and emails. Continued discussion of fluoridation is on the agenda.
Zoom Details
July 21, 2022 – 4:00pm Board Meeting
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85236970237?pwd=Y0ViTVY4bUFGbnpXbUlYTTZqNFZFZz09
Meeting ID: 852 3697 0237
Passcode: 550434
One tap mobile
+19292056099,,85236970237#,,,,*550434# US (New York)
+13017158592,,85236970237#,,,,*550434# US (Washington DC)
Dial by your location
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 646 931 3860 US
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 444 9171 US
Meeting ID: 852 3697 0237
Passcode: 550434
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbKyxubwEf
Date & Time:
July 21, 2022 – 4:00pm
*Zoom details online at https://www.scbwa.org/board-meeting/july-21-2022-400pm-board-meeting