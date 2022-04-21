Kairos launches advanced nuclear development consortium



Photo: Bruce nuclear power plant



US-based Kairos Power said on 20 April it had assembled leading North American utilities and generating companies to launch an advanced nuclear development consortium named Kairos Power Operations, Manufacturing and Development Alliance (Kairos Power-OMADA) to advance the development of the company’s advanced fluoride salt-cooled high-temperature reactor (KP-FHR) technology. Current member corporations include:

Bruce Power, Canada’s only private sector nuclear generator, producing 30% of Ontario’s power and employing more than 4,000 people.

Constellation, a leading provider of carbon-free energy headquartered in Baltimore supplying more than 20 million homes and businesses.

Southern Company, based in Atlanta (Ga), a leading energy utility serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries.

Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), the largest federally owned utility, providing electricity for 153 local power companies serving 10 million people in Tennessee and six surrounding states.

The purpose of KP-OMADA is to bring together best-in-class nuclear owners and operators to advise on the development of KP-FHR technology, licensing, manufacturing, construction, and commercialisation, Kairos said. By collaborating, the alliance will pool knowledge regarding the siting and development of Kairos Power’s User Facility (U-Facility) – a full-scale, non-nuclear demonstration reactor and operations/maintenance training facility – and the siting and development of Kairos Power’s KP-X – a first-of-its-kind, 140 MWe/unit commercial reactor operating at grid scale.

Kairos Power CEO and co-founder Mike Laufer noted: “In order for advanced nuclear reactors to play a significant role in the fight against climate change, we are focused on the delivery of a safe and affordable technology through iterative hardware demonstrations.”

Bruce Power President and CEO Mike Rencheck said: “There is no Net Zero future without nuclear power and advanced nuclear technology is part of the long-term solution.” Constellation CEO Joseph Dominguez said: “Collaboration is critical as we face the climate crisis. Creating a consortium of industry experts to consult on the salt-cooled reactor project is the right way to advance the next generation of nuclear technology.”

Dr Mark S Berry, Vice President of Research and Development, Southern Company said he looked forward “to furthering our view of the advanced nuclear landscape by participating in the Kairos Power-OMADA consortium”. TVA President and CEO Jeff Lyash, said: “We believe advanced nuclear technologies will play a critical role in our nation’s drive toward a clean energy.”

Kairos Power is focused on commercialising the fluoride salt-cooled, high-temperature reactor (KP-FHR) – a clean source of carbon-free energy that it says can be deployed with robust safety at an affordable cost. Founded in 2016, the company is unique in applying a rapid iterative development approach supported by a vertical integration strategy to bring advanced reactor technology to market. Following extensive pre-application engagement with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Kairos Power’s Construction Permit Application for the Hermes low-power demonstration reactor is currently under formal review.

*Original article online at https://www.neimagazine.com/news/newskairos-launches-advanced-nuclear-development-consortium-9642417



See these other articles on FAN’s site:

NRC ‘indicates acceptance’ of Kairos … – Fluoride Action Network Nov 23, 2021 … The US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has issued a draft safety evaluation report indicating its initial acceptance of Kairos Power’s …

Kairos Power selects East Tennessee … – Fluoride Action Network Dec 11, 2020 … Kairos Power selects East Tennessee Technology Park site for fluoride salt-cooled high-temperature test reactor.

Kairos submits PSAR for Oak Ridge … – Fluoride Action Network Oct 5, 2021 … US company Kairos Power has submitted the preliminary safety analysis report (PSAR) for its fluoride salt-cooled, high-temperature reactor …