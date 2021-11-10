Kinston study by UNC will measure the impact of using fluoridated water

Note from Fluoride Action Network:

This human experiment with infants is both shocking and unethical in light of the 2020 study

• “Consumption of formula reconstituted with fluoridated water can lead to excessive fluoride intake.

• “Breastfed infants receive very low intake of fluoride.

• “We compared IQ scores in 398 children who were formula-fed versus breastfed during infancy.

• “IQ scores were lower with higher levels of fluoride in tap water.

• "The effect was more pronounced among formula-fed children, especially for nonverbal skills."

Excerpts:

A new dental study announced by UNC-Chapel Hill will take place early next year in Kinston and Lenoir County measuring the effects of using fluoridated water against water without fluoride in children aged 2-6 months.

The randomized clinical trial will be the first of its kind and enrollment will begin in January.

… The study will continue for 3.5 years and all households in Lenoir County that have children in that age range are invited to enroll their child.

Researchers are hoping to get 200 children for their study and the parents will receive $480 in compensation after the trials are completed. The cost of the study is being covered by a grant from The National Institutes of Health…

