Korean Company Now Produces Higher Purity Hydrogen Fluoride Than Japan

A domestic company has registered a patent regarding hydrogen fluoride production technology that surpasses that of Japan.

Hydrogen fluoride is one of the items whose exports to Korea were put under control by the Japanese government in 2019.

With the patented technology, Ram Technology has not only localized the production of hydrogen fluoride but surpassed Japanese companies in terms of product quality.

The company announced on Nov. 22 that it has completed the development of technology to produce ultrahigh-purity hydrogen fluoride. Unlike the conventional production method, the company’s technology can produce ultrahigh-purity hydrogen fluoride in the form of liquid and gas at the same time.

In particular, Ram Technology has considerably improved purity, a standard for hydrogen fluoride quality. Normally, ultra-high purity hydrogen fluoride refers to a gas with a purity of 99.9999 percent (6N) or higher. The purity of hydrogen fluoride developed by Ram Technology is 99.999999999999999 percent (15N). “This purity level is the highest among existing ultrahigh purity hydrogen fluoride products. This means that Korea’s ultrahigh purity hydrogen fluoride technology has surpassed that of Japan,” a Ram Technology official said.

Ultrahigh-purity hydrofluoric acid is used for etching and cleaning semiconductors or displays. The higher the acid’s purity is, the higher the semiconductor and display production yields. Yet improving the purity of hydrogen fluoride increases the production cost.

