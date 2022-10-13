KTR visits 2BHK home of fluoride victim Amshala Swamy, has lunch.

Nalgonda: Amshala Swamy, one of the several people whose lives were thrown off track by the decades-old fluoride issue in Nalgonda, had a special guest for lunch on Thursday.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao, who toured the Munugode constituency as part of the by-poll campaign, decided to take a small detour and reached Swamy’s 2BHK house. With the visit being at noon, Swamy did not hesitate to invite the Minister to have lunch with him.

The Minister, who personally served rice and curries to Swamy who sat beside him, also enquired about Swamy’s livelihood. Swamy, who constructed the 2BHK home with the help of Rs 5 lakh from the State government, also told the Minister that he was earning a livelihood from a hair saloon sanctioned by the State.

Swamy had a small grouse though, and he immediately took it to the notice of the Minister, saying his father Satyanarayana was not getting the government’s old age pension. The Minister asked Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, who was also present, to instruct the officials to extend the pension to Satyanarayana from next month.

The Minister also drank tap water supplied under Mission Bhagiratha, which had played a major role in eradicating the fluoride issue in the district after Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao launched the scheme.

Swamy’s house, for which the government gave Rs 5 lakh, to be constructed on his own plot, was completed with the help of TRS leader Karnati Vidyasagar as well.

