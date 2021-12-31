Letter: On the effects of fluoride in city water

As of December 2021, a total of 81 studies have investigated the relationship between fluoride and human intelligence. Of these investigations, 73 studies have found that elevated fluoride exposure is associated with reduced IQ in humans, while over 60 animal studies have found that fluoride exposure impairs the learning and/or memory capacity of animals. The human studies, which are based on IQ/cognitive examinations of 27,054 children (70 studies) and 689 adults (three studies), provide compelling evidence that fluoride exposure during the early years of life can damage a child’s developing brain.

RICHARD OLREE Hillman *Original letter online at https://www.thealpenanews.com/opinion/letters-to-the-editor/2021/12/on-the-effects-of-fluoride-in-city-water/