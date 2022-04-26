Letter: Something to chew on regarding fluoride

I disagree with Rob Goren’s letter, “Missouri should support fluoride” because it implies that fluoridated water has been proven to be safe and effective in fighting tooth decay. Many doctors and scientists throughout the world claim that adding fluoride to our drinking water has not been proven to be safe or effective.
In 2016, the Harvard Public Health Magazine featured an article about the dangers of fluoridating our drinking water. “Fluoride itself may be dangerous at high levels. Excessive fluoride causes fluorosis — changes in tooth enamel that range from barely noticeable white spots to staining and pitting. Fluoride can also become concentrated in bone — stimulating bone cell growth, altering the tissue’s structure, and weakening the skeleton. Countries that do not fluoridate their water have also seen big drops in the rate of cavities…..”
Assuming that fluoride is beneficial in fighting tooth decay, one could argue that fluoridated water is no longer necessary after fluoridated tooth paste was made available in the 1950s. It doesn’t make since to be forced to swallow fluoride to treat your teeth. Wouldn’t that be like swallowing sun tan lotion to keep from getting sunburn?
In the 1940s and 50s we simply rubbed tooth powder on our teeth with our finger, (No brushing or tooth paste). When we started using tooth paste and brushing, cavities were greatly reduced. Most likely fluoridated water had nothing to do with the reduction of cavities.
On the side of caution, I think it would be prudent to stop this experiment now.
Larry Flinchpaugh
St. Joseph
*Original letter, Your letters April 26, 2022, online at https://www.newspressnow.com/opinion/your_letters/your-letters-april-26-2022/article_ed117cb6-c4ac-11ec-bd12-ab2dec98bb0d.html