Letter to the editor: Tynwald members should not back fluoride in tap water

Tynwald will vote on mass medication via fluoridation of the public water supply when it next meets on June 20. Hopefully it will again reject the proposal.
The NHS asserts that fluoridation is safe and effective, the only potential side-effect being tooth discolouration called dental fluorosis. Scientists associated with the Fluoride Action Network (FAN) would disagree.
The FAN website provides links to a lot of independent research and highlights certain facts.
Thankfully, most fresh water supplies contain very low levels of fluoride.