Fluoride Action Network

home // News // Luxury tea tycoon calls for greater transparency over amount of fluoride in nation’s favourite hot drink. //

Luxury tea tycoon calls for greater transparency over amount of fluoride in nation’s favourite hot drink.

The Independent | February 11, 2023 | By Andy Gregory
Posted on February 11th, 2023
Location: United Kingdom

Prolonged exposure to high amounts of fluoride can be harmful to teeth and bones.

The owner of a luxury tea company is calling for more transparency on the amount of fluoride on such products – warning that the nation’s favourite hot beverage can be “a slow process to ill health”.

Small amounts of fluoride are beneficial for our teeth, and as a result the naturally-occuring gas is added to drinking water in some countries to boost dental health.

But when consumed in excess and over long periods of time, fluoride can cause conditions known as dental fluorosis or crippling skeletal fluorosis, which is associated with the calcification of tendons and ligaments, and bone deformities, according to the World Health Organisation.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF