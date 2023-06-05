MASSENA — Fluoridation of village water will be among the topics of discussion during a special Massena Village Board meeting at 5:30 p.m. today.
The issue was raised during the board’s May meeting, with Trustee Kenneth J. McGowan saying he opposed adding fluoride to the village’s water supply and Mayor Gregory M. Paquin saying he was in support of it.
*Original full-text article online at: https://www.nny360.com/communitynews/healthmatters/massena-village-trustees-to-discuss-fluoridation-of-water-during-special-meeting/article_1ca2e0ca-b92f-56dd-894b-c571954865b3.html