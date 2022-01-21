Missing label on fluoride drum cause of Gravenhurst water emergency, says district

Second review underway into water outage and boil-water advisory in November 2021

More details have been shared about the emergency that left Gravenhurst without a stable water supply for three and a half days.

Chaos erupted at the Gravenhurst Water Treatment Plant the morning of Nov. 27, 2021. The town was under a do-not-use advisory until 5 p.m. that day when a boil-water advisory was then issued until midday Nov. 30.

During the engineering and Public Works Committee meeting on Jan. 19, commissioner of engineering and public works Fred Jahn and area water and sewer manager Mark Pringle presented an operational review of the water emergency.

WHY DID THE ALARM GO OFF?

According to the report, “the primary root cause of the event was the failure of a plumbing component called a check valve, which is designed to prevent water from back-flowing into the chemical metering systems.”

“This resulted in dilution of the fluoride contents and piping system with water, which explains why the required fluoride levels were not detected by the supervisory control and data acquisition system, subsequently triggering the low fluoride level alarms.”

While the district initially said the issue was an “improperly labelled fluoride container,” the report says the label was missing entirely.

“The significant contributing factor leading to the decision to shut down the drinking water system was the missing fluoride drum label. This missing label raised questions as to the actual contents in the drum.”

HOW MUCH DID THE EMERGENCY COST?