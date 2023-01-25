As part of a project to replace portions of the fluoride feed piping and equipment at the Carroll Water Treatment Plant serving MetroWest and metro Boston communities, MWRA will need to shut down the fluoride feed for a few months starting in early March. While fluoridation is important for dental health, health officials indicate that this short-term shutdown does not require any special additional action by consumers. Please visit this link for the full notice: https://www.mwra.com/04water/html/fluoride.html

*Original full-text article online at: https://www.townofmilton.org/home/news/mwra-notice-temporary-fluoride-shutdown