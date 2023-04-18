Negative effects of fluoridation continue

Editor:

The EPA is being sued for violating the Toxic Substance Control Act. Does this seem backwards?

Multiple groups filed the suit based on numerous recent studies that compared pregnant mothers in fluoridated versus non-fluoridated communities. Results demonstrated a significant reduction of IQ in infants. This moves fluoride from the realm of dental issues to neurotoxins.

The U.S Department of Health and Human Service and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention have led efforts to block the National Toxicology Program from releasing the report results. Why would they want to keep the public from knowing about these potentially devastating neurodevelopmental and cognitive health effects on humans?

“These findings fly in the face of the empty, unscientific claims U.S. health officials have propagated for years, namely that water fluoridation is safe and beneficial,” said Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Children’s Health Defense chairman and chief litigation counsel. “It’s past time to eliminate this neurotoxin from our water supply.”

As of July 2022, there are 76 studies which have reported an association with lowered IQ in children and adults. Hypothyroidism and other neurological harms also have been reported.

It is generally agreed that fluoride benefits result from topical application, not from systemic ingestion. Absorption through the skin is six times more than drinking the water.

There are studies that also demonstrate negative impacts on riparian areas. Water down the drain has to go somewhere.

Do we continue our cognitive dissonance on this issue or do we wait for our IQs to go lower?

