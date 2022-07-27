New funding for water fluoridation

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has made directions under the Health Act to 14 local authorities to add fluoride to some or all of their water supplies. It is the first time this power has been used since the relevant legislation was amended last year to ensure a national approach to fluoridating water.

Local authorities who are directed to fluoridate their water supplies will be invited to apply for funding from a $11.3 million fund for capital projects associated with these works.

Fluoridation is proven to be a safe, affordable and effective method of preventing tooth decay, Dr Bloomfield says.

‘Community water fluoridation benefits everyone, but especially children, M?ori, Pasifika and our most vulnerable. That’s why it is supported by the Pasifika Dental Association and Te Ao M?rama (the M?ori Dental Association).

‘Water fluoridation helps prevent tooth decay, along with brushing your teeth twice a day with fluoride toothpaste, eating healthy food and avoiding sugary drinks. Fluoride in water acts like a constant repair kit for your teeth.

‘The role of fluoride in water has been well examined around the world – including in New Zealand – over the past 60 years. The Office of the Prime Minister’s Chief Science Advisor recently looked at new information about water fluoridation and found there’s no evidence it causes any significant health issues at the fluoride levels used here in Aotearoa New Zealand.

‘Fluoridated water is safe for everyone to drink – including babies and the elderly – and fluoride exists naturally in air, soil, fresh water, sea water, plants and in food,’ Dr Bloomfield says.

The 2009 New Zealand oral health survey showed that children and adolescents living in areas with fluoridated water have a 40 percent lower lifetime incidence of tooth decay than those living in areas without.

The Health (Fluoridation of Drinking Water) Amendment Act 2021 shifted the decision-making authority on community water fluoridation from local authorities to the Director-General of Health on the basis that it is a health-based decision.

‘We estimate that adding fluoride to the water supply in these 14 local authority areas will increase the number of New Zealanders receiving fluoridated water from 51% to around 60%. It’s likely that later this year the Director-General of Health will actively consider whether to issue further directions to fluoridate.

The Ministry of Health will track improvements over time in the oral health of communities receiving water fluoridation.

Background on the directive

The Health (Fluoridation of Drinking Water) Amendment Act 2021 shifted decision-making on fluoridation from local authorities to the Director-General of Health.

The 14 local authorities that have received directives are: Whang?rei District Council, Western Bay of Plenty District Council, Waitaki District Council, Waipa District Council, Tauranga City Council, Tararua District Council, Rotorua Lakes Council, New Plymouth District Council, Nelson City Council, Kawerau District Council, Horowhenua District Council, Hastings District Council, Far North District and Auckland Council.

The time each local authority has to fluoridate their water supply varies between 6 months and over 3 years, depending on the circumstances of the supply.

Background on fluoride

In New Zealand natural fluoride levels in water supplies vary but are generally at a level less than 0.2mg/L.

The World Health Organization and the Ministry of Health recommends adjusting fluoride levels to between 0.7 and 1.0 mg/L in drinking water as the most effective and efficient way of preventing dental decay.

More about the benefits of water fluoridation can be found on the Fluoride Facts website.

*Original Media Release at : New funding for water fluoridation | Ministry of Health NZ