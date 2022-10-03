No fluoride plan for Queenstown, yet.

Queenstown’s council doesn’t have any plans to introduce fluoride to the district’s water supplies, but its Three Waters team is planning for it as part of any projects in the design phase.

In July, former Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield directed 14 local authorities to fluoridate all or some of their water supplies under the Health Act.

While Queenstown-Lakes wasn’t one of those, council spokesman Sam White says they’re getting ready now if, or when, any mandate is received from government, or local elected members make the call.

The Ministry of Health recommends the adjustment of fluoride to between 0.7 and 1.0 parts per million, usually added in the final stages of water treatment, as the most effective and efficient way of helping prevent tooth decay.

White says a “very high-level estimate” of the capital costs involved indicate it would cost about $4.1 million to install fluoride dosing at each of the council’s water treatment plants in the district.

*Original full-text article online at: https://www.odt.co.nz/regions/queenstown/no-fluoride-plan-queenstown-yet