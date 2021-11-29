Normal school day scheduled for Gravenhurst students despite boil water advisory

News

Advisory expected to be in place until at least midday Tuesday, says health unit

Gravenhurst students still have to wake up for school tomorrow, Monday, Nov. 29, despite a boil water advisory currently in effect for the Town of Gravenhurst.

“Muskoka Beechgrove Public School, Gravenhurst Public School, and Gravenhurst High School students can expect a normal school day tomorrow, Monday, Nov. 29, with ample bottled water supplied at their schools during the Town of Gravenhurst Boil Water Advisory,” says the Trillium Lakelands District School Board‘s website.

The fountains at the schools have been temporarily turned off. Each school will receive a safe drinking water supply, says the school board.

“Washroom facilities are functioning normally and safe to use. The town water is considered safe for handwashing,” it says.

WHAT HAPPENED TO GRAVENHURST’S WATER?

The boil water advisory was put into effect just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27. Prior to this, residents were unable to use their water at all and were put under a do-not-use advisory.

The issue stemmed from a low fluoride monitoring alarm at the Gravenhurst Water Treatment Plant. Staff resolved the issue but discovered a fluoride container was improperly labelled and had to shut down the water supply to ensure no chemical contamination had taken place, according to a release from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

Testing confirmed that no chemical contamination had taken place and the health unit ended the do-not-use advisory and moved to a boil water advisory.

The boil water advisory is expected to be in place at least until bacterial testing results are in, which are expected by midday Tuesday, Nov. 30

HOW DO I SAFELY BOIL MY WATER FOR USAGE?

— Fill a pot with water.

— Heat the water until bubbles come from the bottom of the pot to the top.

— Once the water reaches a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute.

— Turn off the heat source and let the water cool.

— Pour the water into a clean container with a cover for storage.

WHERE CAN I GET A SAFE SUPPLY OF WATER IN THE MEANTIME?