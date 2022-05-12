Northumberland County Council leader reveals plans to add fluoride to water system in bid to combat oral health issues

The council had planned to do so prior to the Covid-19 pandemic but plans were met with resistance from some areas

The leader of Northumberland County Council has reiterated a commitment to adding fluoride to more of the county’s water supply in a bid to improve the oral health of residents.

Plans to extend the current scheme proved controversial when mooted prior to the pandemic and were later shelved due to the coronavirus crisis.

Since then the law has changed, meaning the health secretary now has responsibility for initiating and varying schemes for water fluoridation, taking over from local authorities.

The Health and Care Bill, which changed the powers, explained that the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends a maximum level of 1.5 milligrams of fluoride per litre of water to maximise the oral health benefits.

