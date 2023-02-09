NTP Agrees To Release Draft Fluoride Review Central To TSCA Litigation.

The National Toxicology Program (NTP) has agreed to publicly release its latest draft monograph on health harms associated with fluoride exposure, after the document has emerged as key to environmental groups’ long-running TSCA suit seeking a ban on drinking water fluoridation due to those alleged harms.

News of the reversal came in a joint Feb. 8 stipulation and proposed order signed by both sides in the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) case, Food & Water Watch, Inc. (FWW), et al. v. EPA. If approved by Judge Edward Chen of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, the steps outlined there would lift a protective order sealing both the draft monograph and related material including a meta-analysis and interagency comments, none of which have been made public before even as they are undergoing peer review.

