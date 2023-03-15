NTP Ties Fluoride To Childhood IQ Loss, Bolstering Plaintiffs’ TSCA Suit

The National Toxicology Program (NTP) has quietly unsealed its 2022 draft report on fluoride toxicity, publishing for the first time its finding “with moderate confidence” that common drinking water fluoridation levels are associated with drops in childhood IQ — a conclusion environmentalists plan to use in their suit seeking TSCA limits on fluoridation.

“This review finds, with moderate confidence, that higher fluoride exposure (e.g., represented by populations whose total fluoride exposure approximates or exceeds the World Health Organization Guidelines for…

*Original full-text article online at: https://insideepa.com/daily-news/ntp-ties-fluoride-childhood-iq-loss-bolstering-plaintiffs-tsca-suit